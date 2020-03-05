This P.E. Nation x H&M Collab Will Help You Get Your Sweat On

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Spring is the perfect time to perk up your workout wardrobe, and this new capsule collection is ready to help you do exactly that!

H&M partnered with Sydney-based brand P.E. Nation to combine athleisure styles with sustainable materials, resulting in a collab that features everything you need to boost your next sweat sesh into the stratosphere. There's stylish and sporty swimwear, leggings that will make your gams look long and lean, super cute sports bras, and more. There's even a fabulously functional gym bag to stash everything in when you're done and need somewhere to put your sweaty clothes!

There's a lot of great stuff to choose from in this collection, but we picked out some of our faves to get you started. Shop below to take your workout to the next level!