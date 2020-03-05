How Felicity Huffman Is Rebuilding Her Life After Prison

Though she's no longer living and dying by each update, the news reports still haunt Felicity Huffman.

It's been a minute since every piece of new evidence, every press conference about the so-called Varsity Blues scandal that's rocked the world of college admissions for the past year represented a different reality for her future. And yet, an insider tells E! News for Huffman, "It's hard to continue hearing about the case in the news."

So, she'll switch off the TV, steer clear of certain corners of the Internet, try not to keep tabs on Rick Singer, the scam ringleader she paid $15,000 to boost her eldest daughter's SAT score. "She tries to avoid it," says the insider. "She wants to move on and not have to keep living it."