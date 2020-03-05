The Hocus Pocus Sequel Just Got a Major Update

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 6:20 AM

Hocus Pocus

Disney

It truly is a glorious morning...because there's a Hocus Pocus sequel update. 

It seems dreams of a follow-up to the 1993 cult classic is becoming less and less a bunch of hocus pocus and more of the real deal. After reports from October that a sequel is in the works at Disney+ with Workaholics' Jen D'Angelo scripting, now Variety has broken the news that Adam Shankman will direct the upcoming film. 

You probably know at least one of Shankman's films, whether it be The Wedding PlannerA Walk to Remember or Hairspray. He's also currently at the helm of the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. 

"Yep....Thanks with all of my heart dear @disney Looks like Il be working on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile," Shankman wrote on Instagram, confirming the news with photos of both Disney scripts. "I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates! Fingers crossed!"

Shankman's news spurred reactions from many famous names, including Jenna DewanBrittany Snow and Vanessa Hudgens

"Oh. My. God," Snow frankly commented. 

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy quipped, "Put me in, coach!!"

While who Shankman will be directing in the forthcoming sequel has not been confirmed, Variety reported, "The original Hocus Pocus cast members are not attached to the sequel, but Disney is hopeful that they will become involved in some capacity." 

Of course, it's hard to hear Hocus Pocus and not think of Bette MidlerKathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, the trio of actresses who iconically portrayed the film's three main witches in the original Kenny Ortega-directed Halloween hit. 

In fact, Midler has been campaigning for a sequel for years now with support from her Sanderson sisters. 

Hopefully, they won't need to wait another 300 years for a virgin to light the Black Flame Candle before they can make their return. 

