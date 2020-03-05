Brands Giving Back for International Women's Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love brands that give back, but brands that give back to organizations that support women? Priceless. And wouldn't you know, tons of brands are doing just that for International Women's Day.

So if you're in the market for a new purse, a pair of earrings, some makeup or new fitness gear, why not shop with brands that will take proceeds from the sale and put it towards a good cause? It's the ideal win/win situation: you get a good piece to add to your wardrobe, and you get to do good at the same time!

We rounded up some of our favorite brand donation initiatives below. Shop away, and help support their causes!