Sustainable Fashion Finds We're Loving This Month

by Carly Milne | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 4:30 AM
You love fashion, but you also know the toll it can take on the environment. What should you do? Buy sustainable!
Countless companies are working toward creating a more eco-friendly fashion world by offering superior styles in sustainable fabrics. There's tons to choose from, whether you need dress pants for the office or casual wear for the weekend. Even sneakers and jackets are getting in on the action!
Ready to get sustainable and do good for your wardrobe and the environment? Then shop our picks below!
Get ready to fall in love with Sanctuary's first sustainable sneakers! And these ones go the extra mile. They're made from recycled ocean waste plastic including fishing nets and plastic bottles, along with recycled coffee grinds and cornstarch. But most importantly? They're super comfy, along with being stylish.
Everlane always brings it in the transparency and ethical company side of things, so it should be no surprise that their leggings are sustainable, made from 58% recycled nylon. These sport an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an inside pocket for cars and keys, and a touch of compression along with sweat-wicking magic.
Everything about these pants makes us happy. The wide legs, the subtle tailoring, the ribbed waistband with drawstrings and side slant pockets... but they're also a cotton tencel modal fleece, meaning that they're not only sustainable, they're super soft and comfy.
The tie dye pattern isn't the only attention-getting thing these sneaks have going for them: they're made of recycled cotton canvas and naturally-sourced rubber. Plus, they're outfitted with MWL Cloudlift insoles to give you cushiony support that makes you feel like you're walking on pillows all day. Sign us up!
Yes, these joggers are super cute, and sure, they come in an always stylish camo print, but we love these for their fabric. Made of Eco-Jersey, they're super soft and cozy thanks to a blend of organic and recycled materials. And of course, there's the usual bells and whistles like a natural drawstring closure, ribbed cuffs and a waistband, and a comfortable elastic hem.
How cute is this? Not only can you protect your hair and bod from the rain in style, but you can do so with pride, knowing that your rain coat was made with fabric crafted from recycled bottles. It's ventilated, has adjustable drawstrings at the hem and zip pockets, and folds into a wearable fanny pack when the sun comes out again.
Reformation is another company that always strives to make a difference by using recycled, sustainable or dead stock material to craft their high-fashion wares. So of course, this dress falls in line with that mandate, 'cause it's made from linen, a sustainable plant-based fabric that grows fast and uses very little water. Theirs is sourced from Europe and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified.
Remember those Eco-Jersey pants we were talking about up there? Consider this the shirt version, with this lightweight slouchy pullover that can be worn as part of your lounge uniform, or under a snuggly sweater. And of course, that means it, too, is made of organic and recycled materials.
Theory has launched an entire initiative to introduce people to their Good Fabrics line, comprised of Good Wool, Good Cotton and Good Linen, where everything is traceable, ethically grown and consciously manufactured. We love these dress pants made from Good Wool, sourced from the Beaufront farm in Tasmania and woven by an eco-conscious mill in Italy.
Everything about this sneaker was designed to be of low impact to the environment, using less waste, energy and virgin plastic in its construction. The shell is full-grain leather, the lining is 100% recycled polyester, the sole is a blend of natural and recycled rubber that's 94.2% free of virgin plastic, and they offset their carbon footprint by 100% in partnership with NativeEnergy.
Another winner from Alternative Apparel, this dress could go either way: a house dress that's perfect for a day of binge-watching your favorite shows, or something cute and casual to wear out for a day of brunch and running errands. And it's made of super soft cotton tencel modal fleece.
Did you know that Good American now has its own line of Eco Denim? It's true. They're committed to using ethically produced fabrications, eco-friendly packaging and environmentally safe washes. We love these vintage, raw-hemmed, button-fly beauties, available in a range of sizes from 00 to plus size 24.
