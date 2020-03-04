See Celine Dion’s Incredible Reaction to Fan’s A Capella Rendition of "I Surrender"

What do you say to taking chances?

On Tuesday, one talented Céline Dion fan went viral for delivering an impromptu rendition of her song "I Surrender" while meeting the singer—and of course, Celine had the best reaction.

Taking place outside of the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, Frieda Solomon seized the opportunity to serenade the Grammy winner when she spotted her leaving the hotel and heading into her car. A self-professed Celine superfan, Frieda, who is a singer herself, began belting the hit 2002 ballad once the "Imperfections" singer rolled down her window. Thankfully, Frieda's pal (who goes by the Instagram handle @cdubzz_) was on hand to record to interaction and shared it on social media.

"I'd hold you in my arms and never let go / I surrender," she can be heard singing to Celine, who was donning a fierce pair of cat-eye sunglasses and an ornate floral jacket. Eager to meet with her fans, Celine instructed her driver to stop the car and attentively listened as Frieda continued. Impressed by her voice, the "Ashes" songstress flashed Frieda a smile and gave her a fist bump.