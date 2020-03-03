Hailey Bieber Loves to Call Justin Bieber by This Pet Name

Just call Justin Bieber "Goo Goo"—but only if you're Hailey Bieber.

The 26-year-old singer revealed his 23-year-old spouse refers to him by this pet name on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Well, she calls me a bunch of weird things," he told Ellen DeGeneres while playing a round of "Burning Questions." "She calls me 'Goo Goo.' which is kind of weird, but I like it. 'My little Goo Goo.'"

Justin said he calls her by the same nickname, as well.

"She's got me wrapped around her finger pretty much….We're both each other's Goo Goos," he said. "Yeah, it's pretty cute."

In fact, the "Yummy" star shared quite a few facts about his relationship with the model. For instance, he revealed what she smells like—"Ariana Grande's perfume"—and how many kids they hope to have one day.

"I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," he said.