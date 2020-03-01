Happy birthday, Justin Bieber!

The pop star celebrated his 26th birthday one day early on Saturday, Leap Day, with his wife, model Hailey Bieber, and dozens of his friends.

The two dined at the Italian restaurant Pecorino in Los Angeles before heading to his birthday party at the nightclub and restaurant Delilah.

Justin and Hailey, 23, arrived at the venue walking hand-in-hand. About 40 to 50 of his friends, including members of his church, employees of his fashion line Drew House and his personal trainers, attended the bash, held in the main dining room, a source told E! News. DJ Tay James played the singer's favorite songs at the party. Justin took the mic and serenaded Hailey with his new song "Intentions" as the two danced together.

The birthday boy posted on his Instagram page a photo of him and Hailey kissing as he clutches the microphone.

"Your my birthday gift bubba," he wrote.

"Justin and Hailey were inseparable the entire night," the source told E! News. "He always had his arm around her and they were constantly dancing to the music. They both had several drinks throughout the night and seemed to be enjoying themselves. No one ever sat down; it was constant dancing and chatting with friends."