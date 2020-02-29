Kylie Jenner Fuels Reconciliation Rumors With Travis Scott By Posting Throwback Pics

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram Story on Friday three photos of her and the rapper chatting and staring at each other affectionately while sitting courtside at an Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets NBA playoffs game in 2017, when they first started hanging out. Kylie's throwback photos fueled recent rumors that she and Travis have rekindled their romance following their 2019 split.

"It's a mood," Kylie wrote in her latest post.

The reality star shared the pics hours after she shared on Instagram an image of herself wearing a pair of sneakers Travis had designed for Nike.

E! News had learned in October that Kylie and Travis, parents of 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, were "taking space apart," two years after they began their relationship.

The reality star and rapper have been on friendly terms and have reunited a few times since their split announcement, mainly to spend joint time with their daughter.