Alayah Might Have Caught Victoria P. In a Lie in The Bachelor: Women Tell All Sneak Peek

The "how well do the pageant girls really know each other?" drama continues on Women Tell All.

The Bachelor's most confusing drama of the season came from Alayah and Victoria P., when Victoria claimed she didn't really know Alayah at all, and Alayah claimed they were pretty good friends who even went to Vegas together once. Peter tried to get some clarity on the situation, but it was never really cleared up, which is exactly what Women Tell All is for.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at their confrontation, in which Alayah reveals just how deep this alleged friendship goes

"One of the things that we had said to each other before coming into this is hey, you have full permission to check me before I wreck myself. You have permission to tell me," Alayah says, frustrated that the first time she heard there were complaints about her was from Peter, and not her friend.