Why The Bachelor's Latest Fantasy Suite Twist Was So Genius

This week, The Bachelor offered us a twist that was 30+ seasons in the making.

While Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants spend almost the entire season living in a house or hotel suite together, they usually part before hometown dates, and they spend the final few weeks of filming apart. This time, however, the final three, including Hannah Ann, Madison, and Victoria F., suddenly found themselves staying in the same hotel room for the most awkward week of all: fantasy suite week.

That meant that they had to watch each other leave to spend the night with their shared boyfriend, and then they had to watch each other return from spending the night with their shared boyfriend. All of this was made especially awkward because Madison had told Peter that if he slept with the other women, he risked losing her for good. And slowly, over the course of the three dates, Hannah Ann and Victoria got their chances to react to Madison's "ultimatum."

Obviously, that's exactly why it was done this time around, and as much as we all love to shake our fists at producer manipulation, this was one bit of manufactured drama we are 100% here for.