Amanda Bynes Says Seeing Paparazzi Photos of Herself Is a ''Terrifying Experience''

Amanda Bynes is not ready to make nice with the paparazzi.

As the former child star continues inching her way back into the public eye—with a new fiancé by her side, no less—Amanda is accusing paparazzi of intentionally editing the photos they take of her to appear unflattering.

Bynes said she wants to discuss "self-worth" in a video posted to her Instagram, explaining, "Whenever I see a paparazzi photo, the majority of the time I look nothing like myself. I'm talking 16 chins, face looks completely different and it's an all around terrifying experience to look myself up online, quite honestly. Like, I'm about to cry just thinking about it."

The 33-year-old and fiancé Paul Michael were recently photographed kissing while running errands in Los Angeles. In the images, Bynes is seen smoking a cigarette and drinking a can of Pepsi as Paul wraps his arm around her.