Frankie Muniz Marries Longtime Girlfriend Paige Price

Frankie Muniz is a married man.

The famed actor officially the tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, last weekend in Phoenix, Ariz., Us Weekly reports.

Frankie and Paige have yet to personally confirm the news, but the former child star previously said his wedding was scheduled for Friday. In a recent Instagram post he wrote after attending a hockey game with Paige, "It was the perfect way to cap off the best weekend of my life!"

The newlyweds may have just recently exchanged vows, but Frankie pretty clearly confirmed their future when he told the Internet, "That's my wife yo!" in an Instagram comment on her page late last year. Back in March, the Malcolm in the Middle alum urged fans to "wish my future wife a Happy Birthday. Meanwhile, the bride has officially taken her well-known husband's name on Instagram.

A year ago in November, the future husband and wife announced their engagement after Muniz popped the question at the Lantern Festival in Arizona.