See How Taylor Swift Transformed Into "The Man" for Her New Music Video

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 8:15 AM
Taylor Swift, is that you?
The 30-year-old singer completely transformed her appearance for "The Man" music video.
The 10-time Grammy winner dropped the clip for the hit, which appears on her album Lover, on Thursday. In the video, Swift dressed up as "The Man" and sang about the double standards between men and women.
Not only did Swift star in the film but she also wrote and directed it. In fact, the video marked her directorial debut.
In addition, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson provided the voice for "The Man" and her father, Scott Swift, made his acting debut as, according to Swift, the "unimpressed umpire." Jayden Bartels, Dominic Toliver and Loren Gray made cameos, as well.
Swift's fans noticed quite a few Easter eggs scattered throughout the video, including references to her previous albums and her Miss Americana Netflix documentary. There also seemed to be a subtle nod to her music battle with Scooter Braun.
So, how did Swift become "The Man"?
For the answer, check out the gallery below.
YouTube
Swift documented the entire process at the end of her music video.
YouTube
Let's just say she was practically unrecognizable by the end.
YouTube
Clearly, a lot of work went into creating the character.
Article continues below
YouTube
Swift went all out for the process, too.
YouTube
And her team didn't miss a detail.
YouTube
Taylor, is that you?
Article continues below
YouTube
From getting new eyebrows...
YouTube
To changing the hair...
YouTube
Swift and her team did it all. They also changed her eye color and gave her a goatee.
Article continues below
YouTube
"The Man" appears on Swift's album Lover.
Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?