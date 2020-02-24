Cardi B Shuts Down Critic Over Comment About Daughter Kulture's Looks

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 8:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Daughter, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Cardi B did not let this tweet about her kid slide. 

The Grammy-winning rapper is famously mom to 1-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, who she welcomed with Offset in July 2018. After the little one was born, the famous pair made an effort not to share their firstborn child together on social media. 

"As soon as she was born, one month in he was like, 'She's so beautiful. Watch how people gonna go crazy.' 'Cause a lot of people were saying mean stuff, like that we don't post her because she's ugly. He was like, 'I'm about to post my baby right now.' But then we were very concerned because we were getting a lot of threats, so he said, 'The world don't even deserve to see her," Cardi previously recalled to Harper's Bazaar

As she explained to the magazine at the time, they ultimately starting sharing photos of their daughter because hiding her was taking a toll on their everyday life. However, as evidenced by a recent interaction on Twitter, Cardi still fights off critics of her little girl. 

Photos

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Cutest Moments

In a since-deleted back and forth on Twitter, captured by Hollywood Unlocked, Cardi fired back at someone who said Kulture is "not the cutest."

"My daughter is very much the cutest bitch so sit down with your overgrown gums," she responded in a deleted tweet. "Thats a fake tweet. Dumb bitch play with your mother or in traffic don't play with mines."

When the person responded with "It's called an opinion," Cardi did not hold back on hers. 

 

"Ok and this a fact bitch YOU IS TRASH ..You lucky I am a change woman I woulda violated your kids so bad you would hate your baby father for makin them. Don't try my kid," she tweeted and then deleted. 

The star did leave up a tweet with a photo of her little one, writing, "Bitch who ain't cute ?"

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Cardi B , Babies , Celeb Kids , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.