Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First NAACP Image Award

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 3:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child continues to collect those awards.

Blue Ivy Carter, 8, her mother, SAINt JHN and Wizkid have won an early 2020 NAACP Image Award, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, for their song "Brown Skin Girl."

They were announced as winners on Friday at a preliminary NAACP Image Awards dinner, where Beyoncé also received several more honors, including outstanding female artist, outstanding album for Homecoming: The Live Album and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Lion King: The Gift, Variety reported. The pop star and her daughter did not attend the event.

"Brown Skin Girl" had won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, marking Blue's first songwriting win. The song is featured on the Lion King: The Gift album.

Also last year, the song debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Check out a full list of 2020 NAACP Image Award nominees.

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

The 2020 NAACP Image Awards will air live from Pasadena, California on BET on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Lion King premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Blue Ivy Carter , Beyoncé , Awards , , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.