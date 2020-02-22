Hilary Duff Confronts "Creep" Who Photographed Kids Playing Football

Hilary Duff wasn't going to let a man get away with photographing kids without their parents' permission.

On Saturday, the Lizzie McGuire and Younger star and mother of two posted on her Instagram page a video of herself confronting a male photographer who shot pics of children playing football in a park.

"Paparazzi shooting KIDS," she wrote. "Go 'practice' your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!"

"Who are you here with?" Duff asks the man, who is not identified by name and who does not confirm his profession. "Do you know any people on the team? Can you stop taking pictures of the kids please?"

"It's legal," the man replies.

"It's making me feel really uncomfortable," she says.

"Well you shouldn't feel uncomfortable," he replies. "You want me to show you ID?"

"I'm not asking for your ID. I'm asking you to stop taking pictures of our 7-year-old children if you don't know anyone that's here," says Duff, whose son Luca is 7. "I'm asking you human to human, as a mother, if you don't know anyone here, can you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning."