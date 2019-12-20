She's had enough.

Over the years, many celebrities have used their platform to speak about the aggressive tactics used by the paparazzi in order to get the perfect photograph. Actress Hilary Duff spoke out on social media to personally condemn three men who were pestering her while she was attempting to run errands with her kids Luca Comrie and Banks Koma in tow.

"Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go," she shared on her Instagram stories. "Two grown men, Three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to." Hilary was clearly less than pleased to have her quiet day out interrupted by men who were filming her every move.

"In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all," she shared before turning the camera on her upset son and asking his opinion of the matter. "How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it."