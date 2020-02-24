Housewives History: Kyle Richards Revisits RHOBH's Dinner Party From Hell

It's a rare occurrence, but there are some TV moments that become instantly iconic. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season one episode, "The Dinner Party From Hell" and Camille Grammer's dinner party that gave the episode its name, are one of those moments. It's now infamous.

"The Dinner Party From Hell" featured so much. There was psychic medium Allison DuBois, sipping one of Camille's drinks and smoking an e-cigarette, telling Kyle Richards her husband will never emotionally fulfill her and she can tell people when they'll die. Then you had Faye Resnick being dubbed "the morally corrupt Faye Resnick" by Camille and joking, "I didn't spread!" about her Playboy pictorial. This RHOBH had all the makings to become a classic—and producers knew that.

While appearing at BravoCon, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producer Bill Fritz said the whole staff gets excited when footage, like what they received from the dinner party, arrives.