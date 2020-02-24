Housewives History: Kyle Richards Revisits RHOBH's Dinner Party From Hell

Bravo/E! Illustration
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 5:00 AM
It's a rare occurrence, but there are some TV moments that become instantly iconic. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season one episode, "The Dinner Party From Hell" and Camille Grammer's dinner party that gave the episode its name, are one of those moments. It's now infamous.
"The Dinner Party From Hell" featured so much. There was psychic medium Allison DuBois, sipping one of Camille's drinks and smoking an e-cigarette, telling Kyle Richards her husband will never emotionally fulfill her and she can tell people when they'll die. Then you had Faye Resnick being dubbed "the morally corrupt Faye Resnick" by Camille and joking, "I didn't spread!" about her Playboy pictorial. This RHOBH had all the makings to become a classic—and producers knew that.
While appearing at BravoCon, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producer Bill Fritz said the whole staff gets excited when footage, like what they received from the dinner party, arrives.
"We are fans. These shows are put together by 45 people in the field and 25 people in post, and we're all on this huge team that puts it together and everyone is as big of a Bravo fan as you guys are," he said.
"When I saw Allison smoke the e-cigarette, ahead of her time for vaping, these lines—you couldn't write this stuff. No one told us to write, ‘I know how she is going to die.' It was awesome," Fritz added.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now entering season 10, but Kyle sure remembers that dinner party well, and can recall what was going through her head when Allison was making her psychic predictions. "'What a bitch!'" Kyle laughed. "I mean, honestly, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?' Everything she was saying about me was wrong. But the funny thing is, it ended up Camille, Camille and I thought. And then I thought, ‘Well, maybe she's picking up—" I don't know."
That was the last Kyle saw of Allison DuBois, the inspiration behind the drama Medium starring Patricia Arquette. "She moved out of LA after that. I think we scared her off," Kyle said.
The rest? It's Housewives history.
Look for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
