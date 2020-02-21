Celebrate World Kombucha Day With These Fabulously Fizzy Kombucha Drinks

by Carly Milne | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 10:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Did you know today is the first-ever World Kombucha Day? It's true! And what better way to celebrate than by snapping up some of this magic elixir and sipping to your heart's content?
World Kombucha Day was started by Kombucha Brewers International, the leading trade organization committed to promoting and protecting commercial Kombucha brewers around the world. Why is today the official day? Because kombucha is said to have originated in 221 B.C. by Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang, hence 2/21 being The Day. Eastern cultures call it the "tea of immortality" for its youthful properties.
As one of the fastest growing beverages around the world, this fermented tea offers living probiotics, which is good for your gut health. If you're in the L.A. area, you can grab some for free at select Erwhon stores from 2/21 to 2/23, and even learn how to make it from GT's Kombucha founder, GT's Dave, on 2/22 (make your reservation for the event while you can!).
But if you're not in L.A. and you still want to celebrate World Kombucha Day, we've included some fab booch finds below. Shop away, and get ready to get obsessed with this delicious drink!
The one that started it all! You really can't go wrong with any of GT's fabulous flavors, but we suggest trying the tried and true original, whether you're well versed in GT's or not. It's a great starting point if you're new to booch, or a great palate cleanser if you've been overdoing it on the flavors lately. We have one every morning with breakfast, and our gut health has never been better.
Health-Ade is a good one for people who love a little extra kick to their booch, and the lemon ginger flavor packs quite the powerful punch. Every bottle, no matter the flavor, is certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and raw.
A pleasant mix of tart and a little bit of sweet, the tart cherry flavor of KeVita's booch is a good mix of both worlds. Plus, like its neighbors, it includes billions of live probiotics and it's made using live cultures.
With unique flavor names like Love (with jasmine, lavender and green tea), Clear Mind (rosemary, mint, sage and green tea) and Superberry (raspberry, blueberry and oolong tea), how can you go wrong? This canned booch is 100% raw with no added juices or flavorings.
This may not be the usual kind of strawberry lemonade you're used to, but maybe it'll become a new favorite! And if you want to try something a little different with your booch, Humm recommends adding it to cocktails, mocktails and smoothies for a new twist on an old fave.
These are just a few of our favorites, but you can shop so many other flavors at Amazon! And while you're at it, make sure you get some snacks to go with your booch.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?