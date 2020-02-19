Go Inside Jenna Dewan's "Absolutely Perfect" Baby Shower Proposal

When it comes to Jenna Dewan's baby shower and proposal, everything was "absolutely perfect."

One day after the actress revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to Steve Kazee, E! News is learning more about the fairy-tale proposal that occurred during a very special celebration.

"She had no idea what was coming and thought the day was a celebration for the baby. Steve surprised her in front of all of her friends with an engagement ring and proposal at the shower. It was extra special that Jenna's closest friends were there to share in the moment," a source shared with E! News. "He gave a beautiful speech and everyone was very emotional and teary eyed. Jenna was completely shocked by the surprise and totally elated."

Our insider added, "They are so happy and excited for the baby and to have found soulmates in one another. Everything has felt so right and perfect from the beginning and they can't wait for these next steps."