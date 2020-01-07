Jenna Dewan's second pregnancy is a whole new world.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Flirting Dancing host revealed the differences between her first and second pregnancies. (She shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.)

As it turns out, the Step Up alum is experiencing similar things during this pregnancy as she did last time, but with a twist. As Dewan told host Kelly Clarkson, "First pregnancy was really easy. Evie was a dream pregnancy. And this time around, also really great, but everything's happening faster."

As the star (whose due date is in March) continued, "I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It's a little different."

Clarkson has a theory as to why that could be. As the singer said, "Maybe that means the opposite sex is happening."

Dewan—who has not yet revealed the sex of her and Kazee's child (the actor refers to the little one as "Baby Kazee" in his Instagram posts)—remained coy in her reply. "I know, I know," she said. "We'll find out!"