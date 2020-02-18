Ben Affleck Reveals All: 6 Confessions About Jennifer Garner, Sobriety and That Back Tattoo

According to Ben Affleck, honesty is the best policy.

It's no secret that the Hollywood actor has had his fair share of headlines in recent years. From his public divorce with Jennifer Garner to struggle with sobriety, the A-list star has had highs and lows for millions to judge and comment on.

But as the actor gears up for a jam-packed year including the March 6 release of The Way Back, Ben is addressing some of the biggest stories surrounding his life including his battle with alcoholism.

In fact, Ben plays a high school basketball coach in his upcoming film who struggles with drinking. His character's choices ultimately blow up his marriage and force him to land in rehab.

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," Ben explained to the New York Times. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."