Ambulance Called to Caroline Flack's House One Day Before Love Island Host's Death

New details about Caroline Flack's final days are being uncovered.

According to multiple reports, an ambulance was called to the Love Island host's London home the night before she died.

"We were called shortly after 22:30 on February 14 to a residential property," a London Ambulance Service spokesperson shared in a statement to E! News. "Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital. Due to patient confidentially we cannot comment further."

While officials cannot reveal the identity of the person, The Sun and Sky News report that an ambulance was indeed called to Caroline's home on Valentine's Day.

News broke on Saturday that Caroline had passed away. She was 40 years old. A lawyer for Caroline's family confirmed the TV host took her own life and was found in her east London flat.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."