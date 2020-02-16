Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his girlfriend, who was found dead the day before.

Her family's lawyer had confirmed that Flack, former host of Love Island, took her own life. Her body was found in her east London apartment.

"My heart is broken," Burton wrote, alongside a photo of him and Flack. "We had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday," he added. "I love you with all my heart."

Caroline's death comes only two months after she announced that she was stepping down as host of Love Island, in which she started since its debut in 2015, and following her recent arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a lamp.