Jessie J Cuddles Up to Channing Tatum in Valentine's Day Video

The love is strong between Jessie J and Channing Tatum.

The 31-year-old British singer posted on her Instagram page on Friday, Valentine's Day, a selfie video of her cuddling up to the 39-year-old actor at what appears to be a restaurant, writing, "Mines ❤️."

Last month, Jessie and Channing reconciled after a short breakup, more than a year after they began dating. They also made their red carpet debut as a couple, at the MusicCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith, a pre-2020 Grammys event. They later attended an after-party following the award show.

Their reconciliation wasn't supported by some fans. Channing clapped back at an Instagram troll who both criticized his relationship with Jessie and compared her to his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Jessie later wrote on Instagram, "When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast. When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out."