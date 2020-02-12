Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Rick Moranis Returns to Acting for Disney Reboot

Rick Moranis will make his return to acting in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot.

The 66-year-old star, who appeared as scientist Wayne Szalinski in the 1989 movie, is set to reprise his role in the Disney reboot, titled Shrunk. In the original film, Szalinski (Moranis) accidentally shrinks his and his next door neighbor's kids. Moranis will join Josh Gad and director Joe Johnston on the project, which focuses on Gad's character. In the reboot, Gad plays the son of Moranis' character, who is "aspiring to be a great scientist like his father, but accidentally shrinks the kids," Deadline reports.

Gad confirmed the news himself on Wednesday, sharing the article about the reboot on social media.

"Been sitting on this one for quite a while," the actor told his Instagram followers. "To say it is a dream come true to once again see Rick Moranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade."