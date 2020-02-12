Amy Poehler's Teenage Trauma Is So Relatable

Amy Poehler's teenage self was just as embarrassed by her parents as everyone else.

The Parks and Recreation alum stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night to talk about her new series Duncanville—an animated series in which she voices a teenage boy named Duncan (as well as his mother).

Speaking of her own teenage self, the Saturday Night Live alum shared with Jimmy Kimmel, "I wish I could say I was cool and rebellious. I was not. I had a nice group of friends, and we stuck to the rules. But we did drink in the woods, stuff like that. But I was petulant. I was a petulant kid."

Her favorite thing to do when she was young was go to the mall. But there was a strict plan of action for whenever she went, and it wasn't set by her dear old mom and dad.

As the star explained, "I remember there was a rule at my house that my dad—I would go to the mall all the time, that was what I did."