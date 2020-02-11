Courteney Cox Transforms Into BFF Jennifer Aniston for Her Birthday

Jennifer Aniston is feeling the love!

On Tuesday, the Friends alum celebrated her birthday festivities with best friend and former co-star, Courteney Cox. The two, who have been BFF goals for over a decade, are proving once again why their friendship is unmatched.

Taking to Instagram, Cox showed off her cheeky new transformation that made everyone do a double take.

Ditching her famous black hair, the Scream star donned a light brown wig that was straightened and styled with an off-center part. It looked nearly identical to Aniston's signature 'do.

In fact, Cox even accessorized like her bestie by wearing the same clear and gold-rimmed glasses. Plus, she slipped into a similar outfit as The Morning Show actress.

"No matter how hard you might try... there's only one Jennifer Aniston," she captioned her post, alongside a photo of her posing with the birthday girl in the same lewk. "Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!"