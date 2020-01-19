All eyes were on Jennifer Aniston at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards.

The A-lister took home the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show, marking her first TV nomination since Friends dominated the SAG Awards throughout the early aughts. Such a moment did not gone unnoticed by Jen, who spoke to E! News exclusively while making her way down the winner's walk backstage.

"I'm just shaking," Aniston gushed to E!'s Jason Kennedy just moments after winning. "I did not expect that. I'm very excited."

"And now I'm getting a really good workout in!" the star teased, referencing her heavy SAG Award statue. Ah, the lifestyles of the rich and the famous.