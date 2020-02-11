Why Kim Kardashian Thought She Had a Miscarriage During North West Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian was told she had a miscarriage early on in her pregnancy with daughter North West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who gave birth to her first child with Kanye West in June 2013, is opening up about her first pregnancy and how she was told there was no heartbeat during a checkup with a doctor. In a deeply personal conversation with her attorney, Laura Wasser, for the All's Fair podcast, Kim reflects on her first pregnancy, sharing how nervous she was about the experience.

During the chat, the KKW Beauty mogul explains that she had just gotten off birth control and was planning on freezing her eggs when she got pregnant with North. Kim says she originally went to a fertility doctor with Khloe Kardashian to do blood work when she learned her egg count was "like nothing," which freaked her out.

That's when Kim decided to get off the pill as she was about to go to Miami to film E!'s Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

"The plan was to freeze my eggs, 'cause all the doctors said, 'You should freeze your eggs,'" Kim shares on the podcast, adding that she went to Miami and got pregnant "the next month."