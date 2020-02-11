Ashley Graham Details the "Messy Parts" of Postpartum in Empowering Post

It's been three weeks since Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child. On Monday, the 32-year-old model took to Instagram and shared a candid message about life as a new mom.

"Raise your hand if you didn't know you'd be changing your own diapers too," Graham captioned a selfie. "After all these years in fashion I never could've guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it's not all rainbows and butterflies!"

The runway star then admitted "it's been tough" and applauded Chelsea Hirschhorn, CEO of Fridababy, for "making waves and starting honest conversations."

"It's unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through," Graham concluded. "All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver."