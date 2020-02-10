Get Kelly Marie Tran's Clean Beauty Look From the 2020 Oscars

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's pretty safe to say that actress Kelly Marie Tran has won our collective hearts since she burst onto the scene as part of the Star Wars universe. And at the 2020 Oscars last night, she made us swoon with her otherworldly beauty look.

Guess what? It all came courtesy of clean beauty products from 100% Pure, and endlessly talented makeup artist Hinako. "I was definitely inspired by the gorgeous dress, which made me just speechless," Hinako tells E! News exclusively. "Also for me, I always want to create a timeless look for these major red carpets."

Tran's look was indeed timeless, from the moment she walked on to the red carpet, well past the time she rapped along with Eminem while sitting in the audience. And there was a definite method behind the product selection for Tran's makeup.