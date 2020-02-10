Altobelli Family Is Honored at Memorial Service 2 Weeks After Kobe Bryant Crash

Loved ones paid tribute to the Altobelli family during a memorial service on Monday.

Just over two weeks have passed since college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli passed away in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. The group of nine aboard the helicopter were believed to be on the way to Bryant's Mamba Academy at the time of the crash. Alyssa and Gigi were teammates on the basketball squad, while Kobe was the coach.

On Monday, John, Kerri, and Alyssa Altobelli were honored at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., in a memorial service that was open to the public. Hundreds gathered to swap memories and pay their respects.

Speakers included John's son, 26-year-old J.J. Altobelli. He shared, "This is pretty cool. Thank you guys so much for coming it really means a lot to all of us. On behalf of me, Lexi [Altobelli] and Carly [Konigsfeld], we can't thank everyone here enough. The amount of love and support we've received these past few weeks has been truly amazing… It really shows the impact that my dad, 'K' and Alyssa had on everyone here… There's no way for me to put what they meant to me in words. The people that we've selected to speak about them today paint the perfect picture of who they are… But for tonight, let's all live by my dad's favorite motto: ‘You drinkin, or thinking?'"