Adele Wins for Best Surprise Guest at 2020 Oscars After-Parties

Hello, is it Adele you're looking for this Oscars' weekend?

Just when you thought we were done with epic sightings in celebration of the 2020 Academy Awards, a music superstar has been spotted enjoying not one but two after-parties.

E! News has learned Adele was able to step out and attend a few Hollywood bashes Sunday evening. For starters, the "Hello" singer made an appearance at Guy O'Seary and Madonna's after-party where we're told she looked nothing short of "amazing."

"She lost more weight. Everyone was like, ‘Is that Adele?!'" an insider shared with E! News. "She wore a gold dress with tassels. It was a very ‘60s mod look with her hair and makeup. She looked incredible."

We're also told she spent a good amount of time catching up with Nicole Richie near the dance floor. But wait, there's more. After all, you didn't think Adele was one and done with the fabulous parties.