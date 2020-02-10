Inside the 2020 Oscars After-Parties With Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and More

Just like that, we have reached the end of yet another awards season. And now, it's time for Hollywood's biggest stars party.
After all, the 2020 Oscars offered plenty to celebrate. Brad Pittonce again wow'd the audience with an a-plus speech—which included a sweet shout out to his kids—Elton John won his first award in 25 years, Eminem told the crowd to lose themselves a surprise performance and Timothée Chalamet simply graced the 92nd annual show with his presence, an act always worth celebrating.
So once Parasite made history with its Best Picture victory, all the winners grabbed their golden statues and headed for the Governor's Ball, where they got their awards engraved. There, after arriving through a back entrance, a swarmed Pitt took pictures before diving into his dinner. His Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters sat down next to him and couldn't help but admire his Oscar. (Earlier, Quentin Tarantino had secured her a special plate of chicken and waffles.) At one point, he "briefly danced in his seat," a source shared with E! News. "He was in a great mood and even though there was a lot going on, he seemed relaxed."
Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix—Oscar in hand—introduced love Rooney Mara to a friend before embracing director Todd Phillips. After getting her trophy engraved, a glowing Renée Zellwegerposed for a picture with fans while Bong Joon-ho and his cast quietly enjoyed their dinner at a nearby table. Other attendees included Laura Dern, Chrissy Metz, Beanie Feldstein, Mahershala Ali, Maya Rudolph, Florence Pugh and Taika Waititi among others.
Over at the West Hollywood Park, across three rooms (with three open bars) guests such as Colton Haynes, EJ Johnson and Kaitlynn Carter partied at Elton John's annual Oscars bash. The superstar himself (and his new trophy) sat at a table toward the back, taking in a rock performance. G-Eazy, clad in a hot pink suit, was making out with a mystery woman, according to an insider.
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire was laughing with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk while Meghan King Edmonds sipped champagne and reapplied her lipstick.
And at the Vanity Fair party, the most star-studded event in town, Kim Kardashian, Kanye WestCorey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jennercelebrated the night as a family. Inside, Gamble "grabbed a jeweled encrusted bottle of Don Julio 1942 and was walking around the party chugging it," revealed an insider. "He kept putting it in the air and was offering it to the girls. It was hilarious."
Keep scrolling to see every picture from Hollywood's biggest night!
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
KJ Apa & Cole Sprouse
On and off screen, the Riverdale stars are closer than ever
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse
The suite life of...the Vanity Fair Oscars Party: The Disney star and his girlfriend smize for the camera.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
Freid Pinto
The actress danced like no one was watching.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Aaron Paul & Lauren Paul
The Vanity Fair party felt only fitting for this iconic double date.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Reese Witherspoon & Ciara
Oh, what we would do to be part of this conversation.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connel
The superstar and her producer brother started their night at the Governors Ball, but that was just the beginning for them.
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
Bong Joon-ho
The director-writer hilariously struggled to gather all four of his Oscars.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Renee Zellweger
The Judy actress won't let her trophy out her sight.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Shia LaBeouf & Zack Gottsagen
The Peanut Butter Falcon star made history as the first person with down syndrome to present at the Oscars. A feat definitely worth celebrating!
Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
The E! star's dress was worthy of its own award.
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage
Connie Britton & Jake Gyllenhaal
We're unworthy of this duo, who posed together at the Vanity Fair party.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Rooney Mara, Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix & Rain Phoenix
The Joker star couldn't celebrate his big win without his love and his family by his side.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Bradley Cooper & Hildur Guonadottir
The Joker producer embraced the Icelandic cellist.
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
Vanessa Nadal & Lin-Manuel Miranda
Out of the heights and at the Oscars: The duo celebrated date night at the Governors Ball.
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
Lilly Singh
The Little Late host was partied, well, a little late into the night.
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae & Bong Joon Ho
The Parasite trio couldn't help but show off their new hardware after making history at the awards.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
Joey King, Hunter King & Emily Hampshire
The sister duo joined the Schitt's Creek star on the dance floor.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
It wouldn't be an Oscars after party without this staple!
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
Leslie Odom Jr. & Erin Foster
While the actor chatted, Foster took a bite into her snack.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Camila Morrone & Hailey Bieber
The beauties posed together for in their coordinated black ensembles.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.