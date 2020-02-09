Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take On the 2020 Oscars in Style

Are you keeping with the Kardashians on Oscars Sunday?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pulled out all the stops for tonight's after-party circuit.

Mrs. Kardashian-West wore an extravagant, creme-colored gown from Alexander McQueen's archival collection. The "Oyster Dress," as the late designer dubbed it, was first modeled in 2003. "I literally have to lay down in the car, like I cannot sit up, because my dress will rip or pop or something," she dished on her Instagram Stories. "But it's worth it. McQueen."

Kanye wore a navy leather blazer and black leather pants, which he paired with suede boots and a diamond chain.

Plenty of the A-list couple's celebrity pals are taking Hollywood by storm after the Academy Awards, with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Gabrielle Unionand Dwyane Wade and more hitting up Vanity Fair's famous Oscars soiree.