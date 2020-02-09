Brad Pitt Reveals More Details About That Tinder Profile After Oscars Win

Listen up, we've got the latest update on Brad Pitt's Tinder profile!

As fans may recall, at the 2020 SAG Awards the actor joked as he took the stage to accept his award for Oustanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, he immediately joked, "I got to add this to my Tinder profile."

And tonight at the 2020 Oscars, we're wondering if he's going to do the same after taking home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Tarantino's film.

When speaking to a room full of reporters backstage after winning his first acting Oscar, the 56-year-old actor revealed whether he'd be updating his Tinder profile this time around. When asked, "What's your Tinder profile going to say now?" Pitt simply responded, "You'll just have to look it up."

BRB, while we scour the web for Pitt's Tinder profile.