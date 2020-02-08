2020 Razzie Awards Nominees: The Complete List

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 12:27 PM
It's that time of the year!
The nominations for the 2020 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—have officially been announced. It's the one awards show that celebrates the "worst" films, actors, actresses and others in the industry from the past year.
Typically, the annual ceremony is held one day before the Oscars. However, due to the intense awards season schedule this year, the Razzies announced it would be changing things up.
"Due to the Oscars' accelerated 2020 calendar, which has stressed out the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, we here at the upper echelons of the Razzie Organization have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own schedule this year," a message read on its site.
At this time, a new date for the show has yet to be set.
In addition to the switch-up, this year marks the first time the awards ceremony will be televised. For those who have access to the Comedy Dynamics channel, you can tune into the star-studded event!
This year, three films tied for the most Razzie nominations, which include Cats, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood. They each received eight nominations in the categories Worst Picture, Supporting Actress, Screen Combo and Screenplay.
Before the ceremony kicks off, see the complete list of nominees below:
Universal Pictures
Worst Picture:
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Actor:
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbour, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint
Worst Actress:
Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
Lionsgate
Worst Supporting Actress:
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson, Cats
Worst Supporting Actor:
James Corden, Cats
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, Glass
Worst Screen Combo:
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
Worst Director:
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper, Cats
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
Saban Films
Worst Screenplay:
Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands
Hellboy, Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property:
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
A24 Films
Razzie Redeemer Award:
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin
