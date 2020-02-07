Oxygen's The Witnesses Sneak Peek: Former Elder Claims He Witnessed a Sexual Abuse Cover-Up

Uncovering a cover-up?

In this exclusive clip from Oxygen's two-night investigative special, The Witnesses, journalist Trey Bundy sits down with former Jehovah's Witness elder Martin Haugh, who claims he was present when other elders covered up Sarah Brooks' alleged sexual abuse.

As Haugh details in the footage above, Brooks joined his congregation in 2010 after having a "a rough time as a child." Apparently, during Haugh's first elders meeting, Brooks' case was brought up.

"They never mentioned the person's name, who abused her," Haugh, who had been a Jehovah's Witness for 38 years, shares. "All I know, there was some kind of sexual encounter that happened her past."

Even though Brooks' abuse took place years prior and at another congregation, Haugh claims a committee was formed by three local elders to investigate the case.

"They have a meeting with Sarah for several weeks and she had been retelling the story over and over again," the former elder alleges. "And they were taking detailed notes of how many times this abuse happened, how severe the abuse was."