Former Jehovah's Witnesses are speaking out about allegations of sexual abuse within the denomination in Oxygen's latest special, The Witnesses.

The two-night investigative special, airing Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., features the stories of four former Jehovah's Witnesses, who claim they suffered from sexual abuse during their time within the organization.

Specifically, former Witnesses Debbie McDaniel, Deloris Lyles, Sarah Brooks and Chessa Manion will bravely share their first-hand accounts to highlight the flawed system within the denomination. Leading this investigation is journalist Trey Bundy from The Center for Investigative Reporting, who has spent half a decade investigating this matter.

"If you ask a lot of Jehovah's Witnesses how child abuse gets handled in their congregations, it would come as a total shock to them that it's not supposed to be reported to police," Bundy notes in the footage above.

This isn't the first time the sect has made headlines regarding sex abuse claims.