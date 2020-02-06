Bruno Mars Teams Up With Disney to Star in Music-Driven Movie

Disney's getting a little bit of 24K magic!

Bruno Mars has set a deal with Disney that will give him the opportunity to develop a music-themed theatrical feature that he will not only star in, but also produce. The details of the project are being kept hush-hush, but according to Deadline, the project will include all original music created and performed by Bruno. The musician took to his Twitter on Thursday to reveal the historic honor in a way that only Bruno Mars can.

"If your heart is in your dream No request is too extreme When you wish upon a Star #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!," he wrote alongside him playing the tune on a piano. Let's just say, he seems as excited to make the project as we are to see it.

Bruno is a highly successful recording artist with 11 Grammy Awards and 27 nominations, but it looks like he might be going for Oscar gold too in the near future.