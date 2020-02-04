Shannen Doherty Says She Is ''Dying'' of Terminal Cancer in Insurance Lawsuit

Shannen Doherty is revealing the severity of her cancer in a lawsuit filed against State Farm Insurance.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Doherty's lawyers reveal, "She is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer."

"Instead of living out her remaining years peacefully in her home, Ms. Doherty remains displaced and battling with her insurance company," they continue. Her legal representatives also claim she's been forced to pay out of pocket costs for necessary repairs to her home and to her belongings after they were damaged during the Woolsey Fire in 2018.

As Doherty noted in her interview with ABC News, she believes State Farm owes her more money. She told ABC News, "I communicated with my insurance company. I called, I got passed around from claims adjuster to claims adjuster. I ended up suing State Farm. The result has been one of the most horrific processes I have ever been through."