Jessica Simpson's Elle Woods-Inspired Outfit Will Make You Do a Double Take

by emily belfiore | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 11:23 AM

Jessica Simpson serving a look. What, like it's hard?

On Tuesday, the singer gave us some major Elle Woods vibes while out and about in New York City. Donning an all-pink outfit, which was comprised of a glossy belted trench coat that featured a dramatic pink fur collar and cuffs, button-up shirt and wide-leg pink trousers, the Open Book author looked super stylish in her monochromatic ensemble as she channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in 2001's Legally Blonde

To tie everything together, she paired the statement-making look with a vibrant pink purse, pink platform pumps and matching lucite sunglasses. For some extra flare, the mom of three opted for a pair of oversized silver hoops and tons of sparkly rings. The only thing she was missing was a canine sidekick.

Excited to show off how she mastered the outfit, Jessica took to Instagram and shared a picture of her look. She captioned her post, "Channeling my inner Elle Woods #OpenBookLOOKS."

Speaking of her #OpenBookLOOKS, the "With You" singer documented the look she rocked on the first stop of the NYC leg of her book tour.

Achieving the perfect blend of elegance and edge, Jessica be seen wearing a body-hugging black dress, which featured a chic high-neck and long sleeves. She accessorized with black boots, a gold cuff bracelet, rectangular black sunglasses and a 2000s-inspired purse.  

Earlier this week, Jessica showed off her love of prints with a snakeskin-printed jumpsuit. Staying on theme with the look's wild theme, she paired the wrap-styled piece with heeled snakeskin booties and black sunglasses, which also featured the trendy print along the top of the frames.

For her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, the "Public Affair" singer kept things bold with a vibrant green ensemble. But for this interview, all anyone could talk about was her anecdote about kissing Justin Timberlake, which she said took place after she and ex Nick Lachey had divorced in 2006.

"After divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was, like, over at my house, we shared a nostalgic kiss, but I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting,'" she recalled. "And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Okay, I hope that's not, like, another girl. Like, did I, like, stick my tongue out too much or, you know?'"

"But apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12-years-old," she continued. "And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um…So we don't kiss again. That's done.'"

We don't need a law degree to know that this is iconic!

