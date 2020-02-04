Jaclyn Hill Says She Self-Medicated With Alcohol to Cope After Failed Lipstick Launch

Jaclyn Hill is speaking out.

On Monday, the YouTuber opened up about the aftermath of her Jaclyn Cosmetics line debut in a vulnerable video, where she recalled self-medicating herself with alcohol because of the backlash she received following her failed lipstick launch in 2019. Addressing her recent four-month YouTube hiatus, the star got candid about her battle with anxiety and depression, noting that the negative comments she had been receiving from viewers were very triggering for her.

"I just have to say right now, I see the tweets and the comments all the time," Hill said in her confessional get ready with me video. "And if we're being totally transparent and honest with one another, yeah, filming gives me major anxiety now because I know that every single thing I do, people are, literally, going to go with a fine-toothed comb and a microscope and pick apart everything."

"I can't tell you how many times I sit down to film and press record and just cry,. Turn the camera off and leave the room," she continued. "And I'm like, ‘I'll do this tomorrow. I'll do this later.'"