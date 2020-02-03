Watch Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Emme Get Pumped for Their Super Bowl Halftime Show

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 6:57 PM
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did the damn thing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Both superstars made jaws drop after their epic performances, which included melodies of their biggest hits, glamorous outfit changes, major surprise guests (hello, Bad Bunny and J Balvin) and more.
Not only did the dynamic duo make history as the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance, but they gave everyone an unforgettable show.
During J.Lo's set, the moment that really captured people's hearts was when her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, joined her on stage. The mother-daughter duo not only performed a rendition of "Let's Get Loud," but Emme had her own solo moment when she belted out lyrics to Bruce Springsteen's "Born In the USA."
Making the song more poignant? Emme performed Bruce's hit as she and other children emerged from cages, which many online pointed out was a reference towards the border crisis. Moreover, J.Lo's outfit change was also significant, as she donned a larger-than-life coat that paid tribute to her Puerto Rican heritage.
All in all, the mother-daughter duo commanded the stage, and that special moment wasn't lost on Lopez.
On Monday, the 50-year-old icon took to social media to share a moving video of her and Emme getting pumped and ready for their big performance during Sunday night's NFL game. The behind-the-scenes footage also showed J.Lo's glam squad doing last-minute touch-ups, her hyping up her team and more.
Elsa/Getty Images
"Keep us calm and safe," the "Medicine" songstress can be heard saying, as she and her team are gathered around for a prayer. "Help us to get through this. Lord, Jesus Christ... Thank you and we are so grateful because we are gonna rock this stadium!"
In the video clip, Emme and J.Lo also have a special moment together before performing on stage. The 11-year-old can be seen hugging her famous momma. And at the same time, the pop star is shown kissing her daughter on the forehead.
Grab the tissues!
"These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside the same video. "All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are."
"Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages," she continued. "We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great."
A message we can all get behind!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?