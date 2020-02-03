Watch Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Emme Get Pumped for Their Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did the damn thing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Both superstars made jaws drop after their epic performances, which included melodies of their biggest hits, glamorous outfit changes, major surprise guests (hello, Bad Bunny and J Balvin) and more.

Not only did the dynamic duo make history as the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance, but they gave everyone an unforgettable show.

During J.Lo's set, the moment that really captured people's hearts was when her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, joined her on stage. The mother-daughter duo not only performed a rendition of "Let's Get Loud," but Emme had her own solo moment when she belted out lyrics to Bruce Springsteen's "Born In the USA."

Making the song more poignant? Emme performed Bruce's hit as she and other children emerged from cages, which many online pointed out was a reference towards the border crisis. Moreover, J.Lo's outfit change was also significant, as she donned a larger-than-life coat that paid tribute to her Puerto Rican heritage.