by emily belfiore | Mon., 3 Feb. 2020 7:51 AM
Still can't get over Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show? You're not the only one!
Feeling the love after bringing the house down with special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin, the musicians took to social media to celebrate their momentous performance, which just happened to fall on the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's birthday.
"The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for," Shakira wrote. "We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!" Expressing her gratitude to her partner-in-crime, Shakira also gave J-Lo a sweet shout-out. "Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl."
For her part, Jennifer shared a video from her epic Hustlers-inspired entrance. "Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much!
She also posted a series of snapshots from the performance and backstage, including one of her and her 10-year-old daughter Emme sharing the stage as they sang "Let's Get Loud" and "Born In The U.S.A."
"Puerto Rico y Colombia muy en alto hoy. Muchas gracias a mi coco Emme, @Shakira, @jbalvin y @badbunnypr." Her post also featured the hashtags "#LatinoGang #GirlPower #BornInTheUSA #LetsGetLoud #ProudAmerican #ProudLatina #ProudWoman #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime."
Ready to celebrate after her legendary Halftime show, Jennifer shared a GIF of herself sliding across the stage and captioned her post, "Sliding into the after party like ..."
Marc Anthony also chimed in to praise his and Jennifer's little one's performance. "Emme Daddy is so proud of you," he posted on Twitter along with a picture of the 10-year-old from the show. "You are my [heart] and I am forever yours."
Also feeling super proud was Alex Rodriquez, who shared a selfie-styled video of himself cheering his fiancé on from the field. "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!" he captioned his post. "I'm so proud of you, Jen!"
Before J-Lo headed to the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime stage, the former MLB superstar couldn't help but gush over his bride-to-be with E! News. "She is really the hardest working human being I've ever met and she does everything with so much passion and love," he told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I still feel sometimes that she's still back in the Bronx, that's how much passion and love she has for everything she does."
After sharing that Jennifer had rehearsed for "months and months and months," he added, "The world is going to say, ‘Wow, I wish we had more time with Jennifer Lopez.'"
He called it!
