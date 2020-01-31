Grimes Describes Herself as "Woefully Ill Prepared" in Candid Pregnancy Update

The road to motherhood is wonderful and scary.

Grimes is opening up her pregnancy on Instagram and sharing the ups and downs of her journey. The musician who is expecting her first child with Elon Musk, shared a little bit of her experience preparing for becoming a mama, and explained that she might have been slightly unprepared for the experience at hand.

"Fake or real? Haha. Wow I'm starting to feel bad haha... how do y'all cope with working and having a baby??" She asked her followers. "I'm sorry I haven't been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal."

She continued, "Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."