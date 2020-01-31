Kaia Gerber Tells Fans to "Read Into" Cryptic Post With Parenting Book

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 5:06 AM

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerbers latest Instagram post is drawing a lot of attention.

The 18-year-old model posted a picture of herself holding a copy of the parenting book The One Minute Mother and a pint of dairy free ice cream. She also wore a pair of dark leggings, a white zip-up jacket and a gray sports bra and bared her stomach. 

"Read into this," she wrote with the photo.

But before fans jump to conclusions, they should know that a source told People the post was "just a tongue-in-cheek little post." 

This wasn't the first time Gerber made headlines this month. Last week, reports spread that Gerber and Pete Davidson had called it quits. At the time, a source told E! News the Saturday Night Live star was "taking a break to work on his mental health."

"She cares about Pete and wants him to get better," an insider told E! News. "But their future is very much up in the air." 

However, another source told E! News there is "no bad blood between the two."

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Show PDA in Miami

Davidson joked about his famous romances during a December 2019 episode of SNL.

"It's not fair Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted," he told "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost, who is engaged to Scarlett Johansson. "But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat."

He also said he was "going on a little 'vacation.'"

"You know, the kind of vacation, where like insurance pays for some of it and they take your phone and shoelaces," he said.

Just a few days ago, Davidson attended the Sundance Film Festival for the debut of his film Big Time Adolescence. As for Gerber, she's been rocking the runway at Fashion Week.

