Kaia Gerber Tells Fans to "Read Into" Cryptic Post With Parenting Book

Kaia Gerbers latest Instagram post is drawing a lot of attention.

The 18-year-old model posted a picture of herself holding a copy of the parenting book The One Minute Mother and a pint of dairy free ice cream. She also wore a pair of dark leggings, a white zip-up jacket and a gray sports bra and bared her stomach.

"Read into this," she wrote with the photo.

But before fans jump to conclusions, they should know that a source told People the post was "just a tongue-in-cheek little post."

This wasn't the first time Gerber made headlines this month. Last week, reports spread that Gerber and Pete Davidson had called it quits. At the time, a source told E! News the Saturday Night Live star was "taking a break to work on his mental health."

"She cares about Pete and wants him to get better," an insider told E! News. "But their future is very much up in the air."

However, another source told E! News there is "no bad blood between the two."