It Doesn't Matter How The Good Place Series Finale Ends

The Good Place experiment is over. Eleanor, Chidi, Jason, Tahani and their former demon torturer Michael, as well as the all-knowing Janet, have proved humans can get better as long as they try. Trying is what counts, and the cockroaches have saved themselves—and humanity. They're in the Good Place and now The Good Place is ending after four seasons of laughs and philosophy. How it all ends is being kept under serious wraps.

NBC's official description of "Whenever You're Ready" is even less descriptive than Game of Thrones episode releases. "Various conversations occur, between various groups of people." That's it. That's the episode description. And…it's perfect. Because it doesn't matter how The Good Place ends. It matters what you take away from The Good Place.

The Good Place leaves behind a legacy of thoughtful comedy. Yes, it made us laugh, but it also made viewers think.